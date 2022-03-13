HNP Capital LLC Invests $2.38 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.50. 5,043,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,815,726. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.80. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $122.92 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

