HNP Capital LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 22,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $883,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 88,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,600,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,644,129. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

