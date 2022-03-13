HNP Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $106.14. 2,229,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,992. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.65 and its 200 day moving average is $101.96. The company has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $90.69 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,906. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

