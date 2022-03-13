Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.750-$10.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.200 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.32. The stock had a trading volume of 387,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,383. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.45.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.33.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

