Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.15% of Hexcel worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 355,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,106,000 after buying an additional 53,912 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter.

HXL opened at $55.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 291.12 and a beta of 1.27. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HXL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

