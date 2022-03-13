Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,877 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

HSIC stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.73. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.98 and a one year high of $88.61.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

