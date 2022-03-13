Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $377.52 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.11 or 0.00181903 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000995 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00026115 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00021889 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.81 or 0.00360152 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00054000 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.