HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $594.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.22, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.90. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.30 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HealthStream by 550.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

