Head-To-Head Review: ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) & DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF)

ITOCHU and DiaSorin are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

ITOCHU has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiaSorin has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of ITOCHU shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ITOCHU and DiaSorin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITOCHU 0 0 0 0 N/A DiaSorin 0 3 1 0 2.25

DiaSorin has a consensus target price of $201.25, indicating a potential upside of 48.89%. Given DiaSorin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DiaSorin is more favorable than ITOCHU.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ITOCHU and DiaSorin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITOCHU $97.76 billion 0.54 $3.63 billion $8.72 7.65 DiaSorin $1.01 billion 7.35 $283.63 million N/A N/A

ITOCHU has higher revenue and earnings than DiaSorin.

Profitability

This table compares ITOCHU and DiaSorin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITOCHU 5.98% 17.13% 6.32% DiaSorin N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ITOCHU beats DiaSorin on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business. The Machinery segment includes plant projects, marine, aerospace, automobile, construction machinery, industrial systems, and life and healthcare business. The Metals and Minerals segment offers metals and mineral resources, steel and non-ferrous products, and coal, nuclear, and solar business. The Energy and Chemicals segment pertains to oil and gas trading, energy resources development, and chemicals business. The Food segment focuses on food resources, product processing, midstream distribution, and retail business. The ICT and Realty segment deals with forest products, general merchandise, ICT, insurance, logistics, construction, realty, and financial business. The Others segment includes the overseas legal corporations in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, China and Hong Kong. The company was founded by Chubei Itoh in 1858 and is

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin SpA engages in the development, production, and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which meet the needs of the following clinical areas: infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis & retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vercelli, Italy.

