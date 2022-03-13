HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,162 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 145.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,331,000 after buying an additional 4,307,242 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,295,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,404.3% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,864,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,182 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,728,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,055,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,740 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.87. 2,528,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.66. The firm has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

