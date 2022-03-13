Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Stabilus (ETR:STM) a €67.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($67.39) target price on Stabilus in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($90.22) target price on Stabilus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($88.04) target price on Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($57.61) target price on Stabilus in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Stabilus alerts:

Shares of ETR:STM opened at €49.96 ($54.30) on Wednesday. Stabilus has a 12-month low of €46.50 ($50.54) and a 12-month high of €72.55 ($78.86). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €59.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 16.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.17.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.