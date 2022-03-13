Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €190.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €190.00 ($206.52) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HNR1. HSBC set a €184.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($222.83) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €145.70 ($158.37) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($228.26) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($214.13) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €184.82 ($200.89).

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €147.50 ($160.33) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €168.18 and its 200 day moving average is €161.90. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($126.49).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

