Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Trading Down 1.4%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37. 127,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 686,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Greenpro Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenpro Capital by 2,082.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 515,119 shares during the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia.

