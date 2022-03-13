Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) PT Lowered to $3.00

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

GNLN opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.44. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.24.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $38,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 190,875 shares of company stock worth $149,669 over the last three months. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Greenlane by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 208,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 543,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 104,468 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 533,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 111,010 shares during the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

