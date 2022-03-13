Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Greenlane reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Greenlane.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Greenlane from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenlane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $38,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 190,875 shares of company stock worth $149,669. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Greenlane by 84.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Greenlane in the third quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Greenlane by 27.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 39,219 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

GNLN stock remained flat at $$0.50 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 789,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,520. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.24. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

Greenlane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.