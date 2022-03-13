Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Up 234.7% in February

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,072,400 shares, a growth of 234.7% from the February 13th total of 1,216,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 213.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWLIF. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

GWLIF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

