Great Elm Capital Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Great Elm Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 26.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Great Elm Capital stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $71.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.85. Great Elm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GECC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 51.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 141,970 shares during the period. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

