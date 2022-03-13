Graft (GRFT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 12th. Graft has a market capitalization of $83,601.75 and approximately $7.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Graft has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.03 or 0.00478780 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

