Global Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,181,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,153,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,348 shares of company stock worth $7,907,954 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.04. 3,527,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,285,913. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.93.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

