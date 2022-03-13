Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 2.4% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,230,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,685,506. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $155.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.92%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

