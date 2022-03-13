Global Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,461,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,756,000 after buying an additional 44,841 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,035,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,218,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,620,000 after buying an additional 50,088 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,179,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 552,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,916,000 after buying an additional 27,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $5.47 on Friday, hitting $230.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,768. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $222.50 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.