Global Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,091,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911,676. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $136.56 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.