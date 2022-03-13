Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 405 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,578,000 after acquiring an additional 592,750 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

NYSE:DD traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.49. 3,720,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,506. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

