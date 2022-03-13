Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII) Trading 4.5% Higher

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 132,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 143,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.

Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTII)

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc engages in the acquisition of companies. Its subsidiaries and affiliates operate in the following sectors: intellectual properties, proprietary systems, trade secrets in the bioscience, green-tech and global health technologies, and other new and emerging businesses.

