Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Global Self Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 650.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Shares of NASDAQ SELF opened at $5.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. Global Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77.
Separately, Aegis raised their price target on Global Self Storage from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
Global Self Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Self Storage (SELF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.