Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Global Self Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 650.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SELF opened at $5.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. Global Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the third quarter worth about $120,000. 22.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Aegis raised their price target on Global Self Storage from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Global Self Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.