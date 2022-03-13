Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend by 0.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Global Medical REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 234.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.9%.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $18.51.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Busch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

