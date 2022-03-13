Global Helium Ord Shs (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Down 47.1% in February

Global Helium Ord Shs (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the February 13th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HECOF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,058. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93. Global Helium has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

