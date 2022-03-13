Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Getinge’s FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

GNGBY has been the subject of several other reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Getinge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Getinge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.16.

Shares of GNGBY stock opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24. Getinge has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $48.89.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Getinge had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $901.97 million during the quarter.

About Getinge

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

