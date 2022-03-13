Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Geron had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 26,769.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Geron has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $350.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.04.
Several research firms have weighed in on GERN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday.
Geron Company Profile (Get Rating)
Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
