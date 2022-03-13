Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Geron had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 26,769.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Geron has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $350.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Several research firms have weighed in on GERN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 371,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Geron by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 85,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

