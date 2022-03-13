Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Geron had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 26,769.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of GERN opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Geron by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 369,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 234,238 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Geron by 991.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 138,311 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Geron by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 371,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Geron by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 85,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Geron by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 115,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 52,384 shares in the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GERN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

