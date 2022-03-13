Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GGAAU) Short Interest Update

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GGAAU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 276,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $439,000.

NASDAQ:GGAAU opened at $10.07 on Friday. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02.

