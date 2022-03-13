General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for 1.4% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 605.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 78,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.63.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $92.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

