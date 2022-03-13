GAP (NYSE:GPS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GPS stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. GAP has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. GAP’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

GPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays downgraded GAP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.62.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAP stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,730 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.49% of GAP worth $32,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

