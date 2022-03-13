Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.75

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.75 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 59.55 ($0.78). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 59.55 ($0.78), with a volume of 2,258 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.93 million and a PE ratio of -8.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 46.08.

About Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and air ambulance and aerial survey services.

