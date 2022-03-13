Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.75

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.75 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 59.55 ($0.78). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 59.55 ($0.78), with a volume of 2,258 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.93 million and a PE ratio of -8.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 46.08.
About Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA)
