Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the February 13th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLXZ traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.22. 15,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.55. Galaxy Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12.
Galaxy Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galaxy Gaming (GLXZ)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.