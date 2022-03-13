Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the February 13th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLXZ traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.22. 15,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.55. Galaxy Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

