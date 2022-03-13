Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GAIA. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $5.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.11 million, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. Gaia has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Gaia had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 5.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gaia will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gaia by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gaia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaia in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

