FY2023 EPS Estimates for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Lifted by Analyst

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $4.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.67.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 1.91%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ABM. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $54.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 54.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

About ABM Industries (Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.