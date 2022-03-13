Furucombo (COMBO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.65 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Furucombo has a total market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $373,979.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00046132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.00 or 0.06597874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,105.47 or 0.99850170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00041663 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,513,836 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.