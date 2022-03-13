Function X Market Capitalization Achieves $197.45 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001277 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $197.45 million and $3.41 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Function X has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,872.83 or 1.00052313 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00069382 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00021948 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001984 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00019209 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.10 or 0.00259152 BTC.

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

