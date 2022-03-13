Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company’s nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company’s FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. “

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTEK. StockNews.com started coverage on Fuel Tech in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised Fuel Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. The company has a market cap of $40.55 million, a PE ratio of -134.00 and a beta of 5.55. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. Fuel Tech had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Fuel Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Fuel Tech by 609.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 90,572 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fuel Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fuel Tech by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 42,238 shares during the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fuel Tech (FTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.