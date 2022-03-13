Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 195.2% from the February 13th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($45.65) to €41.00 ($44.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

OTCMKTS:FUPBY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,243. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.