Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.42 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.13 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Williams Capital upgraded Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered Foot Locker from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.28.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.84. 2,461,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average is $45.97. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,147 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.