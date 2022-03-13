Flux Reaches Market Capitalization of $326.21 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Flux coin can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00003774 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Flux has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Flux has a market cap of $326.21 million and $31.14 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.84 or 0.00407086 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00076031 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00094926 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003672 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004778 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 228,735,605 coins. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.