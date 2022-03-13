FLO Price Tops $0.0418 on Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLO has traded flat against the US dollar. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

