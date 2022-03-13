FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Short Interest Update

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the February 13th total of 54,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSV shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $200.00 price objective on FirstService and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

NASDAQ:FSV traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.05. The stock had a trading volume of 103,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,927. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.03 and its 200 day moving average is $178.73. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $130.90 and a fifty-two week high of $202.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FirstService will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 24.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,149,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,304,000 after acquiring an additional 421,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,626,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,447,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,021,000 after acquiring an additional 298,130 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 486.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,227,000 after acquiring an additional 258,049 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 46.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,475,000 after acquiring an additional 181,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

