Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Shares of SVVC stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.63% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

