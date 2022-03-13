First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 255.0% from the February 13th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $155,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.83. The stock had a trading volume of 48,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,608. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day moving average is $51.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

