First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) is Grand Central Investment Group’s 5th Largest Position

Grand Central Investment Group trimmed its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 307,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,380 shares during the quarter. First Trust Natural Gas ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Grand Central Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 145.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000.

FCG traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,748. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

