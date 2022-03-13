First Midwest Bank Trust Division Trims Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in McKesson by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in McKesson by 486.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,999 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in McKesson by 1,401.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,333,000 after purchasing an additional 347,996 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in McKesson by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,585,000 after purchasing an additional 289,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in McKesson by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 814,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,404,000 after purchasing an additional 146,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

Shares of MCK traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,580. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.20. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $180.41 and a 12-month high of $284.28.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

