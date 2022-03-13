First Midwest Bank Trust Division Purchases 97 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.2% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 441,248 shares of company stock valued at $117,785,244 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $266.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,469,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,770. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $253.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 63.84%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

